Kathy Stearley hosted our annual Valentines Day Celebration at La Chatina Mexican Restaurant at 6 p.m., Feb. 9.

Members enjoyed dinner and king cake as dessert. A short business meeting was held. Following the business meeting, Tracey Pruett was crowned Valentine’s Day Queen and received flowers and special gifts.

February 12, members and guests met at the home of Bernice and Jerry Davis to watch the Super Bowl. Anna Brown, Michael Brown, Cindy Griffin, Eve Yaekel and Gregg Pruett won prize gifts. Members and guests also enjoyed appetizers and a meal during the game.

Members were sadden by the death of Loy Cooper, husband of Mi Suk Cooper Feb. 16. February 22, members prepared a bereavement dinner at the Follis Meeting Room for the Cooper Family following the funeral and burial.

February 23 members met at the Madison County Courthouse. Members toured the original courthouse and the new facility. Following the tour, Koelle Paris hosted the regular meeting at the home of Karen Fulton. It was noted that Kathy Stearley had received special recognition upon her retirement as a member of the Madison County Extension Service. Regular meeting was held and plans finalized for donating wine baskets to be auctioned off at the Feed The Families Event April 1.