Members of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter met at the home of Shirley Middendorf.

A holiday auction was held to raise more funds for the Madison County Citizen Utility Program. At the conclusion of the auction, members discussed names of people needing help with their utilities which had been given to the chapter. We were able to help 12 Madison County citizens with their December utilities.

December 7, members and guests met at the home of Karen Fulton. Following dinner prepared by the December Social Committee, gifts were exchanged and secret sisters revealed.

Members are looking forward to the New Year and completing their plans to host the Annual Founder's Day Celebration April 25.

