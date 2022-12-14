 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eta Eta helps residents with utility bills

Members of the Eta Eta Circle of Sisters met at the home of Shirley Johnson Nov. 3.

Steven Fish, of Fishtail Signs and Graphics gave a presentation on items he has designed and offers for sale. Following the presentation a general business meeting was held. A list of residents of Madison County eligible to receive assistance with their December utilities was shared with members. Final decision on the residents was made at the Nov. 17 meeting.

Shirley Middendorf hosted the November 17 meeting at her home. A holiday auction was held following a short business meeting. At the conclusion of the auction, 14 Madison County residents were chosen to receive assistance with their December utilities.

November 19 members and guests gathered at The Beaver Valley Golf Club for the November social. Members enjoyed socializing and a traditional Thanksgiving meal prepared by Lana Stephens.

