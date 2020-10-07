 Skip to main content
Eta Eta holds Beginning Day, Sept. meetings
Eta Eta holds Beginning Day, Sept. meetings

President Eve Yaekel hosted Beginning Day for Eta Eta Circle of Sisters, Aug. 27 at Beaver Valley Golf Club. Members worked on assigning meeting dates, socials and committees for the 2020-2021 year.

Cathy Melby hosted our Sept. 10 meeting at her home. Program books were updated and discussion of inviting new members to join our association.

Our Sept. 24 meeting was hosted by Koelle Paris. Plans for programs books were finalized. Members reviewed scrapbooks for previous years. By-laws were reviewed and needed changes were discussed.

