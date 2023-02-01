Eta Eta holds January meeting

Members of Eta Eta Circle of Sisters met at the home of Kathy Kelley Jan. 12. During the business meeting, thank you notes from Madison County residents who received help with their Dec. utilities were shared. Plans for the Jan. social were finalized. Following the meeting, members shared memories of their favorite pet.

January 21, members met at the home of Karen Fulton and shared rides to Cape Girardeau for a Girl’s Day Out. Weather was sunny and warm. First stop was for coffee, followed by shopping in the various vintage shops in downtown Cape Girardeau. Members enjoyed lunch at Port Cape and then a quick walk along the riverfront. The afternoon was filled with more shopping and a final stop at Andy’s for ice cream.

January 26, members met at the home of Debbie Shoemaker. Plans were finalized for our upcoming Valentine Day Celebration and the Super Bowl Party Feb. 12. Eve Yaekel bought our scrapbook for members to review. Following our business meeting, members shared their favorite things about living in Fredericktown. Most memories were of the kindness and thoughtfulness that had been extended to them from residents of Fredericktown.