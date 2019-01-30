Try 1 month for 99¢

January 10, Kathy Buff hosted the meeting of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter at the home of Diana Thompson. Plans were completed for a trip to Rosebud, Missouri on Jan. 12 to have lunch and antiquing. Hostess Kathy Buff presented a program of chair exercises.

Members met at the home of Karen Fulton Jan. 24. Members reviewed communications from International regarding a request for help for a member of Alpha Gamma Master Chapter in Kansas City who was needing financial assistance in buying an updated electric wheelchair. After discussion motion was made and seconded that we send a donation. Members worked on plans for hosting Founder's Day in April. Sheriff Katy McCutcheon shared her experiences in working in law enforcement for 18 years.

