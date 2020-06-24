ETA ETA installs new officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Eta Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on June 11 at The Beaver Valley Golf Club.

President Suk Cooper called the meeting to order. Tracy Pruitt reported that our care package to the military in Kuwait had been delivered and everyone was very happy to receive the items.

New officers were installed for the coming 2020-2021 Year. President-Eve Yaekel, Vice-President-Margaret Tidwell, Recording Secretary- Anna Brown, Treasurer- Karen Fulton and Corresponding Secretary-Koelle Paris.

Awards were given to Shirley Johnson for Program of the Year and Karen Fulton received the Girl of the Year award. A gift was presented to out-going president Suk Cooper. Members signed up for meetings, social gatherings and committees for the new year.

