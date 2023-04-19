Cathy Melby, Linda Aumann, Debbie Shoemaker and Shirley Baxter traveled to Hot Springs Arkansas for a girls get-away weekend March 10 through the 12.

Members enjoyed a day at The Quapaw Baths and Spa with mineral baths, facials and massages. They also enjoyed shopping and sightseeing as well as enjoying some wonderful food.

Members met at Tracey Pruett’s home for their March 9 meeting. Plans were finalized for bringing items for baskets to be auctioned off at The Feed the Family’s event on April 1. Member Suk Cooper who had been on leave was able to attend meeting and members enjoyed visiting with her.

March 23 members gathered at the Home of Anna Brown. Plans were finalized for members and their guests to have a night out at Victoria’s Vineyard in Marquand. Following the business meeting, members were given a tour of B & B cabin which Michael and Anna Brown have renovated and are now ready to welcome visitors.