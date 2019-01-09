Try 1 month for 99¢
Eta Eta Ceremony

Pictured are Diana Thompson, Anna Brown, Cindy Griffen and Mi Zuk Cooper.

 Provided by Shirley Baxter

November 15 Kathy Thal hosted the meeting for Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter.

Following the meeting Diana Thompson and Mi Zuk Cooper sponsors for pledges Anna Brown and Cindy Griffen presented them to the Chapter for the Ritual of Jewel ceremony inducting them as member of Eta Eta Chapter.

Alma Asher hosted our Nov. 1 meeting at her home. Various residents of Madison County were considered for help with their December utility bills. Following the business meeting, an auction was held to raise funds for the Utility Program.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments