{{featured_button_text}}
eta eta

November 11, Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter members and their guests tour the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

 Provided by Shirley baxter

November 11, members of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter and their guests toured the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial located in Perryville.

Everyone was amazed at the site as well as the displays and video regarding the memorial. Following the tour, members and guests enjoyed lunch at Mary Jane's Restaurant in Perryville.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Shirley Middendorf hosted the Nov. 7 meeting at her home. Following the general business meeting, members participated in a holiday auction to raise funds to help senior citizens of Madison County with their December utilities.

November 21, Cindy Griffon hosted the meeting at the Vance Winery Tasting Room. Members reviewed names of possible recipients to receive help with their December utilities. Following the meeting, members shared things that they were thankful for in their lives.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments