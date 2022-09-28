 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eta Eta welcomes two new members

  • 0

Eve Yaekel hosted ETA ETA Circle of Sisters’ Oct. 22 meeting at Beaver Valley Golf Club .

Kathy Kelley and Becky Reagan were approved for membership. New program books for the coming year were given to members. Plans for delivery of baskets to The Feed The Families’ event were finalized.

September 17, members and guests attended Arcadia Academy Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at Thee Abby in Arcadia. A delicious, four-course dinner was served during the performance of Get Hitched To A Redneck. Gregg and Tracey Pruitt stole the show as parents of the bride. Debbie Shoemaker and her daughter-in-law had speaking parts with Karen Fulton, Linda Aumann, Kathy Stearley and Cathy Melby providing music with their kazoos. Great food and a very fun evening were enjoyed by everyone.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Ride of Remembrance'

'Ride of Remembrance'

The 4th annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run made its way through Fredericktown, Friday and Saturday. This year's ride consisted of more than 400 …

Pioneer Days to return Sept. 23-25

Pioneer Days to return Sept. 23-25

The Annual Pioneer Days in Marquand returns with a full schedule of events Sept. 23-25. The event marks the unofficial start of the fall season.

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Grant Harrison Ragland, 27, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, to Abigail Grace Miller, 23, of FredericktownGary Franklin Ward III, 22, of Fredericktown…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Michael J. Hill to Michael J. Hill, TrusteeWD: Sally M. Toole to Sally M. Toole, TrusteeWD: Candice Thomas to Herbert Jones & wifeQCD:…

Search for the best chili in town

The Chili Cook-off will return to East Main Street this year,  but with a few changes. The biggest change is the Fredericktown Fire Department…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News