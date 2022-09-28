Eta Eta welcomes two new members

Kathy Kelley and Becky Reagan were approved for membership. New program books for the coming year were given to members. Plans for delivery of baskets to The Feed The Families’ event were finalized.

September 17, members and guests attended Arcadia Academy Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at Thee Abby in Arcadia. A delicious, four-course dinner was served during the performance of Get Hitched To A Redneck. Gregg and Tracey Pruitt stole the show as parents of the bride. Debbie Shoemaker and her daughter-in-law had speaking parts with Karen Fulton, Linda Aumann, Kathy Stearley and Cathy Melby providing music with their kazoos. Great food and a very fun evening were enjoyed by everyone.