Eula Jean McKee, 87, of Granite City, Illinois died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at her home. She was born on May 3, 1931 in Marquand, the daughter of Claude and Nellie (Combs) Lorance.

Eula married Raymond McKee in 1948 in Arkansas. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Besides her husband and parents, Eula is preceded in death by a son, Larry McKee and 4 brothers: Basil Lorance, Arlie Lorance, Gilbert Lorance and Charles Lorance.

The loving mother and grandmother is survived by a daughter, Judy (Michael) Colbert of Mitchell, Illinois and 3 sons: Danny (Connie) McKee of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, Ronald McKee of St. Louis, Dennis (Sherry) McKee of Granite City; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Myers of Marquand, and a daughter in law, Mary Fox of St. Louis.

Eula was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family. Eula was a salesperson for Avon for more than 40 years where she was a member of the Presidents Club and Honor Society.

Funeral service was 7 p.m., Friday, August 31, 2018 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial was Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Whitener Cemetery in Marquand. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

