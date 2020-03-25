Event changes, cancellations due to COVID-19

Madison County Senior Center Jam Sessions have been cancelled for a few weeks.

St. Patrick's Day Dance by Committed to End Cancer scheduled for March 20 has been postponed.

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event scheduled for March 27 has been cancelled and currently does not have a reschedule date.

Trinity Lutheran Fish Fry scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled.

The Huffman Family was set to perform March 29 at Mill Creek Free Will Baptist Church. This event has been cancelled.

Madison County Feed the Families scheduled for April 3 has been postponed.

St. Michael Fish Fry set for April 3 has been cancelled.

The Fredericktown Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 4 will be rescheduled with a date to be determined once students return to school.

Fundraiser for Adam Allgier Family set for April 4 has been postponed.

The April 7 municipal election has been postponed to June 2.

Spring Hiring Event at Mineral Area College scheduled for April 8 has been cancelled.