R-I Veterans Day Program, Breakfast Nov. 8
The Fredericktown R-1 School District’s Annual Military Veterans Day Program and Breakfast will be Nov. 8, at Fredericktown High School.
The event will begin with the Veterans Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., in the High School Cafeteria hosted by the Fredericktown High School Army Junior ROTC Program. Immediately following the breakfast, the Student Council will conduct the Veterans Appreciation Program in the High School Gymnasium.
Military Veterans and their spouses are welcome to attend both events. Veterans are asked to call the Fredericktown High School Army JROTC Program at 783-3422 if you plan to attend the Nov. 8 Veterans Day Breakfast and Recognition Program.
Eagles invite veterans, first responders to meal
The Fredericktown Eagles #3758 is inviting all veterans to come and eat 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 11. All first responders are also welcome to and eat.
The meal is free to all veterans and first responders. For everyone else, it will be $5 a plate. The JROTC will be here welcoming all our veterans.
