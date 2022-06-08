Throughout the month of May a group of citizens focused on getting active and healthy. The challenge was to walk a full marathon within the month.

"Marathon thru May was a challenge that was created by the MOVE Madison County Group to motivate people to move," Beth Simmons said. "A marathon is 26.219 miles. The idea behind Marathon thru May was to walk/run 26.2 miles throughout the month of May."

Participants joined in through the Facebook group and posted their progress throughout the month and, on the final day of May, everyone gathered to walk the final lap together.

"One of my favorite things about Marathon thru May was the Facebook Group," Simmons said. "I loved seeing everyone posting their successes and seeing the likes and comments. Even those that could not participate for whatever reason, injury, lack of time, they were still encouraging the others that were."

Simmons said, after walking 40 minutes on a treadmill, something that is not her favorite thing to do, she was motivated when people would comment good job and encourage her to keep going.

"Having a support system is one of the best ways to help you reach any goal and having that support and knowing others were doing it as well was very motivating," Simmons said. "I feel like the Marathon thru May was a success. We had over 140 members on our Facebook Group."

Simmons said, many of the members posted regularly and several even walked/ran enough for two marathons by the end of the month.

"While not everyone was able to complete their marathon throughout the month, every step counts," Simmons said. "The goal was to educate, motivate and encourage."

Simmons said, many members of the group said they walked more miles in May because of the challenge than they would have had they not been a part of the challenge. She said, this makes the whole challenge a success to her.

"MOVE Madison County was created as part of The Delta Region Community Health Systems Development Program at Madison Medical Center," Simmons said. "Through the grant program, research was done that indicated inactivity levels, diabetes prevalence and obesity rates were considerably worse than the state average in Madison County."

In a local health survey, the results showed more than 50% of the people indicated that they did not get any regular physical activity and less than 5% said they get the recommended 150 minutes per week.

"MOVE Madison County is a group of community joint partners that are working to try to help encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyle," Simmons said. "M.O.V.E stands for Motivation, Opportunity, Victory and Education. The group’s overall goal is to help motivate people, provide opportunities, share victories and provide education on living an active, healthy life."

The CDC Recommends adults should get 150 minutes per week of physical activity but it's okay to start with less and build up. Do what you can and see how your health improves.

“Regular exercise like walking and running are good for your heart and weight but the benefits go even further," MMC Nurse Practitioner Heather Cheaney said. "Regular physical exercise can help you prevent or manage various conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes along with others. It can strengthen your immune system, help improve balance and coordination and so much more. But the benefits of physical activity not only help improve your physical health but can also improve your mental health, mood and help reduce stress and tension.”

The MOVE Madison County Group is planning to meet and work on its next challenge along with some summer fun family activities, so stay tuned to see what’s next.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.