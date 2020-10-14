While people’s preferences in the types of transportation they use differ, they all have one thing in common -– Everyone is a Pedestrian. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Region 7 wants to remind everyone that choosing safe behaviors behind the wheel could save their, or someone else’s life.
There was a more than 3% increase in the number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2018, totaling 6,283 deaths — the most deaths since 1990. On average a pedestrian was killed every 88 minutes in a traffic crash in 2017. Drivers and pedestrians need to stay alert at all times while traveling.
“As a motorist, avoiding hitting a pedestrian seems like a simple task, but too many people are still paying with their lives,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “Unfortunately, if there is a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle, the pedestrian is most likely to be the one killed or injured. Everyone is responsible for safety on our Region’s roads.”
A simple choice of wearing bright colors during the day and using lights or reflective wear when dark outside can help decrease crash risks for pedestrians. The majority of pedestrian crashes happen when it is dark outside (75%); wearing reflective material, a blinking light, or carrying a flashlight makes it easier for a driver to see you and stop.
“We live in an age of constant distraction where life is hectic, and people are busy. But taking a few extra steps each day before and while you drive, or walk, or run could prevent someone from losing their life,” said DeCourcy. “Everyone is a Pedestrian at some point in the day. Let’s keep each other safe, and always remember to follow the rules of the road.”
Whether you’re a concerned resident, a parent, or a caregiver, you want to do everything you can to make sure you, your loved ones, and your neighbors can enjoy walking safely in your community. Remember: At some point in the day, Everyone Is a Pedestrian. For more information and safety tips, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/pedestrian-safety.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!