While people’s preferences in the types of transportation they use differ, they all have one thing in common -– Everyone is a Pedestrian. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Region 7 wants to remind everyone that choosing safe behaviors behind the wheel could save their, or someone else’s life.

There was a more than 3% increase in the number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2018, totaling 6,283 deaths — the most deaths since 1990. On average a pedestrian was killed every 88 minutes in a traffic crash in 2017. Drivers and pedestrians need to stay alert at all times while traveling.

“As a motorist, avoiding hitting a pedestrian seems like a simple task, but too many people are still paying with their lives,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “Unfortunately, if there is a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle, the pedestrian is most likely to be the one killed or injured. Everyone is responsible for safety on our Region’s roads.”