Everyone needs a "buddy" and Fredericktown Intermediate School is working toward making sure everyone does.
The Buddy Bench installed in the playground is a safe place where students who need someone to play with can sit. When a student is sitting alone on the bench it signals the other children to invite them to play, walk or talk.
Fredericktown Intermediate School retired school counselor Charma Smith gifted the bench to the school.
"As I retired as school counselor at Fredericktown Intermediate School, I wanted to continue to encourage kindness and extend help to the lonely child, the one who has no one to play with during recess," Smith said. "The Buddy Bench was my gift to the school for this endeavor."
Smith said the idea of the Buddy Bench originated from Christian Bucks, a first grader in York, Pennsylvania.
"While searching the internet, Christian discovered the concept of the Buddy Bench and was intrigued by the idea," Smith said. "He thought it would be great to have a Buddy Bench at his school as he knew some kids felt lonely at recess and the Buddy Bench would help students make friends. Christian’s Buddy Bench movement has spread across the country."
Smith said rules are established and lessons are taught each school year to help all students understand its purpose and how to use the bench.
Rules and guidelines include things such as showing care and empathy to the person on the bench, if a child chooses to sit on the bench they must say "yes" to the friend who invites them to play and the Buddy Bench is not a place to sit for a rest or for friends to gather to talk.
After a student has been invited to play, he or she is encouraged to make friends and play with them more than once.
Guidelines suggest the Buddy Bench not be used by the same person every day but rather once a friend is made to keep that friend by continuing to invite him or her to play.
"The teachers spend time on explaining what it is and how to use it," Fredericktown Intermediate School Principal Nickey Reutzel said. "Our school counselor, Rachelle Parson, also teaches model guidance lessons on it throughout the year."
Reutzel said the students like having the bench, and it allows them the opportunity to promote friendship.
"It also gives the students feeling lonely a place to go to be comforted by others," Reutzel said. "The bench is a great addition to the school. It teaches students to become socially conscious and sympathetic to others."
Reutzel and the entire district would like to thank Smith for her kind donation and continued support of the students at Fredericktown Intermediate School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.