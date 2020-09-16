"As a fireman you just do it and go on," Starkey said. "You try to watch for stuff, but who knew that building was going to collapse. They were trying to get the people out of it."

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said he was sitting at Gifford Lumber working when it happened. He said you could not hardly get any service 19 years ago, so someone went home and phoned in updates.

"Everyone wanted to go to New York, everyone wanted to go help," Clark said. "We all wanted to go. We just didn't want to go freelance and show up and nothing ever got organized."

Clark said, as a firefighter, he and all his crew would have ran into those buildings to help, but being at home, there was no way he could relate to what they experienced.

"I cannot imagine what those guys went through when those buildings started coming down and there was no where to go," Clark said. "I just can't imagine. I remember reading later there was one department up there that was 19 guys, 18 of them died. Only one lived. I cannot relate to what those guys went through and I don't think anyone can really."