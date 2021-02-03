'Exactly what we didn't know we needed'

"Though I can't tell you exactly how to make homeschooling work for your family, I can tell you the top things that I've learned so far and maybe save you a few headaches along the way," Hill said. "First you should know that homeschooling does not equal doing public school at home. I think this is the biggest barrier that makes most people think they could never be a homeschool family. The truth is that any parent who has the right motivation can do it."

Hill said homeschool parents need to care about providing their kids with the best education and be able to dedicate 1,000 hours of instruction time each school year with 600 of those hours being core subjects of math, reading, language arts, social studies and science.

"The biggest question to answer is, do you think you can transfer a love of learning from yourself to your kids," Hill said. "If the answer is yes, then you can be a homeschooler."

Hill said its also important, if you have multiple kids, to accept that different kids learn in different ways.

"Don't get caught up trying to standardize your student," Hill said. "You'll find that some kids like worksheets and some kids hate them. Along the way you'll discover how each child enjoys learning and by teaching them in those ways you'll teach them to fall in love with learning."