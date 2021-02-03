'Exactly what we didn't know we needed'

Like parents all over the country, last March, Alicia Hill was faced with learning to teach her kids from home.
"'I will never homeschool my kids,'" Hill said. "I've said that more times than I can count, but here I am a homeschool mom."
Hill said, when the schools shut down due to COVID-19, her and her husband scrambled, like everyone else, to try and figure out how to do school from home.
"It wasn't fun, as I am sure everyone reading this remembers," Hill said. "We did the best we could, but ultimately, we felt like our kids didn't get the learning experience that they deserved and we felt like nothing was in our control."
Hill said knowing that COVID was here to stay, they began researching alternative schooling choices.
"We figured the likelihood of an unpredictable school year could be on our horizon again, so we spent the summer talking about our options," Hill said. "I should note that we have always loved our school district. From the time our oldest started kindergarten at FES (Fredericktown Elementary School), we were greeted in the drop off line with high fives and first names."
Hill said, she fully believes that we have some of the "biggest-hearted" educators in the world here in our little town.
"That was one of the hardest parts about leaving the school district and becoming a homeschool family," Hill said. "We had a mile-long pro-con list and spent hours on Google Hole deep-dives."
Hill said they also had talks with their children who had varying emotions such as, "hooray, it will be like summer forever," "but I won't ever see my friends," and "when is COVID going to be over."
"After taking it all in, we decided that, for our family, the pros outweighed the cons," Hill said. "We both work from home, so we are blessed to have the option to re-imagine schooling for our family."
Hill said they were nervous but ultimately made the jump and become homeschool parents of a 5th grader, 3rd grader, 1st grader and a preschooler.
"Since making the switch, the biggest thing we've discovered is more time," Hill said. "We thought that we would be busier adding 'teacher' to our long list of duties, but homeschooling is a different kind of busy."
Hill said their days start a little later than they used to and mornings are not quite as hectic.
"We enjoy coffee and hot cocoa mornings and then get started on our daily lessons," Hill said. "We do a lot of reading together during our lessons and we've recently incorporated notebooking into our lessons, which has been a hit."
Hill said notebooking is when they learn about something by reading books, listening to podcasts, or watching a video lesson, then they write about what they have learned in their notebooks.
"We've also practiced following recipes, solved puzzles, and played games," Hill said. "Some of our favorite lessons have been learning about government during election season. We even watched debates and did mock voting, and learning how to count and manage money through a mock grocery store and field trips to Dollar Tree."
Hill said the current favorite for the oldest kids is entrepreneurship where they have been brainstorming a business idea and are helping to build it.
"Normally we finish school by early afternoon," Hill said. "Then we do snacks and chores, and after that, they have time to pursue things that they are interested in, from creating videos to perfecting Lego creations to learning martial arts. Don't let that list fool you, our kids still get plenty of that free-time/screen-time like yours do. They love Minecraft and Youtube."
Hill said, of course, she won't lie and say that homeschool comes without challenges.
"Sure we've discovered more free time and no longer have to get up early and pack lunchboxes, but homeschooling has its share of cons too," Hill said. "Contrary to what you might think, the biggest challenge hasn't been having our kids at home 24/7. The biggest hurdle was figuring out how to start."
Hill said, one can lose hours and hours of their life trying to find the best books and plans to follow and it is enough to scare even the most organized parent away from the task.
"Though I can't tell you exactly how to make homeschooling work for your family, I can tell you the top things that I've learned so far and maybe save you a few headaches along the way," Hill said. "First you should know that homeschooling does not equal doing public school at home. I think this is the biggest barrier that makes most people think they could never be a homeschool family. The truth is that any parent who has the right motivation can do it."
Hill said homeschool parents need to care about providing their kids with the best education and be able to dedicate 1,000 hours of instruction time each school year with 600 of those hours being core subjects of math, reading, language arts, social studies and science.
"The biggest question to answer is, do you think you can transfer a love of learning from yourself to your kids," Hill said. "If the answer is yes, then you can be a homeschooler."
Hill said its also important, if you have multiple kids, to accept that different kids learn in different ways.
"Don't get caught up trying to standardize your student," Hill said. "You'll find that some kids like worksheets and some kids hate them. Along the way you'll discover how each child enjoys learning and by teaching them in those ways you'll teach them to fall in love with learning."
Hill said she would also advise aspiring homeschool parents to avoid searching "how to homeschool" on Pinterest. She said you will quickly become overwhelmed with bloggers telling you what you need to buy and the classroom you need to set up.
"The truth is, you don't need any of it," Hill said. "In fact, we don't even have a classroom. We school at the dining room table, on the couch, on the living room floor and even outside. We don't have fancy globes, desks, artwork, smart boards, or a laptop for each kid, but we still get it done."
Hill said her last piece of advice is to plug into some sort of community. She said she joined the Mineral Area Homeschool Community Facebook group and it has been a helpful source of wisdom throughout the process.
"We also do Lil Ninjas three days a week at Victory MMA in Farmington," Hills said. "So our kids don't feel isolated and get plenty of outside the house time as well as social skills with people outside of our immediate family."
Hill said looking back they are so glad they made the jump to homeschool life.
"It doesn't look like we thought it would, and we've already made some changes in our approach to learning, but it has been exactly what we didn't know we needed," Hill said. "We are looking forward to lots more homeschool adventures."
