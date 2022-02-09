Excellent hosts have us dreaming of spring

The remaining remnants of the winter snow are quickly melting away as the 50 degree weather this week gives us a small glimpse of the spring weather we all miss.

Once spring does make its way back to Madison County, those local and not so local to the area will flock to the Silver Mines Recreation Area for a variety of outdoor fun activities. Many visitors will have the pleasure of meeting Don and Terry McMillen, volunteer hosts of the recreation area.

The McMillens recently received recognition for their service to the site. The Eastern Region of the USDA Forest Service, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just announced the winners of the 2021 Volunteer and Service Awards. In the Group Award category, the McMillens received an Honorable Mention for their excellent service.

A press release from USDA Forest Service said the McMillens have shown exemplary stewardship through their volunteer host duties at Silver Mines Recreation Area.

"The couple not only maintained the campground to very high standards, they also routinely made their way around the campground to make contact with up to 100 visitors each week," the release said. "Talking to all these visitors helped them share good stewardship practices and a love for camping at Forest Service sites with a multitude of people."

District Ranger Becky Ewing said she believes the hosts and their dedication to service have kept campers happy and coming back.

“Visitors often provided positive feedback about how much they appreciate our host couple, about how nicely Don and Terry kept the grass manicured and how very clean the restrooms were at the site,” Ewing said.

The statement said the McMillens ensure that critical needs of campers are met, going above and beyond to provide them with all the resources they might need for their stay. Through their own initiative, they've even created an online forum to post St. Francis River information and happenings at the campground. During the recreation season, they are on duty at Silver Mines seven days a week, 24 hours a day to provide visitors with the best possible experience.

“I am very glad that our recreation staff, Melissa Baechle to be specific, nominated the McMillens for this award, and I am excited that the Forest Service Eastern Region has recognized them for their excellent service,” Ewing said.

The area consists of 86 campsites, a group site, 8 individual picnic sites and three trails. Whether you are looking to get away for a few hours or a few weeks Silver Mines Recreation Area has something to offer.

The site is named after the abandoned Einstein Mine which operated from 1877 to 1946. When walking along the Silver Mine Historic Trail, to the west of the St. Francis River, hikers will come across what used to be the old mining town. The foundations of buildings can be seen as they are becoming part of their surroundings and an old mine shaft nicknamed "The Air-Conditioner" can be felt as the cool air travels out of its boarded up opening.

Another big attraction is the dam at Silver Mines. If the area has had rain lately, the water will gush over the hole in the dam creating a spot for boaters to continue downstream, a favorite among many locals.

There are many things to discover and experience at the recreation area and all of those who visit are sure to be greeted by the friendly faces and helpful knowledge of the McMillens.

Silver Mines Recreation Area is located off of Route D.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.