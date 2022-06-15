Explore 4-H One Day Summer Camp A Huge Success

The Southeast 4-H region and the University of Missouri Extension hosted an Explore 4-H One Day Summer Camp recently at Camp Allen near Greenville.

More than 150 youth and 70 adult volunteers from 4-H clubs throughout Southeast Missouri participated in the exciting day of fun activities and educational programming produced by 4-H Youth Specialists, 4-H Youth Associates, Nutrition Program Associates, 4-H Volunteers and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Youth who attended received a 4-H t-shirt, a drawstring backpack with the 4-H logo and MU Extension SNAC program information, a lanyard and a water bottle. Lunch was provided by Camp Allen.

4-H Youth Specialist and Camp Coordinator Brad Coleman described the camp as a way for youth to have some fun and learn about different projects and activities that could be utilized in 4-H clubs throughout the region.

“Our vision was to create a camp where our youth could engage in different games and activities, to have fun but also be able to showcase some of our projects that our youth can take back to their local clubs and implement," Coleman said. "For example, we had showcase projects including video production, arts and crafts, horsemanship and animals, sport fishing, a building project and archery. We included our University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associates who had lessons and activities designed around leading a healthy lifestyle. Youth learned new ways to create healthy snacks and how to promote them with other youth and families. We created SNAC or Student Nutrition Advisory Councils to promote healthy snack alternatives and physical activities, including blender bikes.”

“Our youth were engaged and enthusiastic participants in the physical activity games we organized," MU Extension Nutrition Program Associate in Madison County, Emalie Davis said. "They were eager to eat and learn about our healthy alternative snack options.”

“I was impressed with the strong teamwork and leaderships skills of our young 4-H members," MU Extension Nutrition Program Associate for Iron and Reynolds County, Leslie Davis said. "They were eager to learn and work together to tackle every project we offered.”

The fun activities included different games, swimming, the use of a water slide and a snake show.

“Camp Allen had a nice pool area and a huge water slide that youth were able to use during our different sessions and for an hour block at the end of the day," 4-H Volunteer parent Meghan Lollar said. "The Missouri Department of Conservation put on a snake show and brought fishing poles and equipment for youth to use in the well-stocked small lake at camp. Our youth had a great time at our Explore 4-H camp. I appreciate all the hard work and dedication of our Southeast 4-H staff. It was a fabulous kick-off to the summer.”

Parent volunteers Johnny Underwood and Charles Sayles from Iron County led the archery showcase.

"We had a great time teaching kids about safety and the skills used in archery," Sayles said. "Youth were able to practice using bows and shooting at targets. We emphasized the proper techniques and had a great time teaching our kids the skills of archery.“

"It is extremely important that our youth learn about safety in all of our shooting sports programs," Underwood said. "We hope that our showcase area encourages more clubs to add archery as a project area.”

4-H Clover Kids were included in the camp activities. Clover Kids include youth that are 5-7 years old. Genevieve Mendoza, 4-H Youth Specialist, Cara Shaw, Davida Pedigo and Kim Allison, Youth Program Associates and Barbara Wisdom, Nutrition Program Associate set up the Clover Kid program.

“The group of 41 youth and their adult volunteers were eager to jump in and get a day-full of learning about healthy snacks and arts and crafts projects," Pedigo said. "The Clover Kids made their rounds to Truman Tiger, checked out the different project areas such as fishing and were able to see Buster, the mini horse and how important it is for him to be cared for properly.”

Pictures will be posted soon on our county MU Extension websites and Facebook pages.

“Our youth had a great time with the games, activities and showcased project areas," Coleman said. "For a day full of seven different showcase activities and projects, swimming, lunch and a free t-shirt, I am proud that we were able to put it all together for the low cost of $30 per youth. It was a great value for our youth and families. Our hope is to continue to offer more one day Explore 4-H camps in the future.”

Coleman said, none of this would have been possible without the outstanding help of the parent volunteers, University of Missouri Extension staff, 4-H youth specialists and sponsors such as the Bank of Advance, First Midwest Bank, and Camp Allen.

"Our adult volunteers are the backbone of 4-H programs and clubs," Coleman said. "They help lead our project areas and help to teach our youth about leadership, citizenship and responsibility.”

There are 4-H clubs located in every county in Southeast Missouri and they are always looking for youth and adult volunteers who want to be a part of the largest youth service organization in the area. More information about the 4-H program and other online and in-person 4-H programming is available in the Missouri 4-H Clover Catalog and on the Missouri 4-H website at 4h.missouri.edu

You can also email Brad Coleman, 4-H Youth Specialist for Iron, Madison, Wayne and Butler counties at colemanlb@missouri.edu for more information.

If you or your club, youth group or school would like to learn more about 4-H clubs or 4-H Spin clubs such as the Student Nutrition Advisory Council or SNAC program, please call any University of Missouri Extension office or check out your county's webpage or Facebook page. In Madison County, please call 573-783-3303.

