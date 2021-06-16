Explore 4-H One Day Summer Camp A Huge Success

The Southeast 4-H region and the University of Missouri Extension hosted an Explore 4-H One Day Summer Camp recently at Camp Allen near Greenville.
More than 175 youth and 68 adult volunteers from 4-H clubs throughout Southeast Missouri (including some from Madison County) participated in the exciting day of fun activities and educational programming produced by 4-H Youth Specialists, 4-H Youth Associates, Nutrition Program Associates, 4-H Volunteers and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Youth who attended received a 4-H t-shirt, a drawstring backpack with the 4-H logo and MU Extension SNAC program information, a lanyard and a water bottle. Lunch was provided by Camp Allen.
4-H Youth Specialist and Camp Coordinator Brad Coleman described the camp as a way for our youth to have some fun and to learn about different projects and activities which could be utilized in 4-H clubs throughout the region.
"Our vision was to create a camp where our youth could engage in different games and activities to have fun but also be able to showcase some of our projects that our youth can take back to their local clubs and implement," Coleman said "For example, we had showcase projects including robotics, arts and crafts, horsemanship, sport fishing, Tai Chi, building a DaVinci bridge and archery. We included our University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associates who had lessons and activities designed around leading a healthy lifestyle. Youth learned new ways to create healthy snacks and how to promote them with other youth and families. We created SNAC or Student Nutrition Advisory Councils to promote healthy snack alternatives and physical activities, including Tai Chi.”
“Our youth were engaged in learning about the Tai Chi experience," Shanna Sorg, MU Extension Nutrition and Health Specialist, said. "I was impressed with their willingness to learn how Tai Chi can help them reach their daily goal of 60 minutes of physical activity.”
The fun activities included different games, swimming, the use of a waterslide and a snake show.
“Camp Allen had a nice pool area and a huge water slide that youth were able to use during our different sessions and for a two-hour block at the end of the day. The Missouri Department of Conservation put on a snake show and brought fishing poles and equipment for youth to use in the well-stocked small lake at camp,” 4-H State Director Lupita Fabregas said. “Our youth had a great time at our Explore 4-H camp. I appreciate all the hard work and dedication of our Southeast 4-H staff and volunteers. It was a fabulous kick-off to the summer.”
Parent volunteers Johnny Underwood and Charles Sayles led the archery showcase.
According to Charles Sayles, “We had a great time teaching kids about safety and the skills used in archery. Both youth and adult volunteers were able to practice using bows and shooting at targets. We emphasized the proper techniques and had a great time teaching our kids the skills of archery."
Underwood said, “It is extremely important that our youth learn about safety in all of our shooting sports programs. We hope that our showcase area encourages more clubs to add archery as a project area.”
For the first time, 4-H Clover Kids were included in the camp activities. Clover Kids include youth who are 5-7 years old. Nutrition Program Associate Jacqulyn Ward set up the Clover Kid program.
“The group of 29 and their adult volunteers were eager to jump in and get a day-full of learning about one of the H’s in 4-H, HEALTH," Ward said. "This was the main hub of their day learning about the different food groups, and they were given the chance to make their own nutritious breakfast parfait. With song and play and water breaks in between the group had a blast. The Clover Kids made their rounds to Truman Tiger, checked out the different project areas such as fishing and were able to see Buster, the mini horse and how important it is for him to be cared for properly. Before heading to the robotics station, the Clover Kids were given a ribbon of participation just as they will receive this fair season for submitting their project exhibits. For some, this was their first ribbon and they had a lot to be proud of for sticking through a hot fun day at 4-H camp.”
Pictures will be posted soon on our county MU Extension websites and Facebook pages.
“Our youth had a great time with the games, activities and showcased project areas," Coleman said. "For a day full of seven different showcase activities and projects, swimming, lunch and a free t-shirt, I am proud that we were able to put it all together for the low cost of $25 per youth. It was a great value for our youth and families. Our hope is to be able to offer another one day Explore 4-H camp in the future.”
"None of this would have been possible without the outstanding help of our parent volunteers, University of Missouri Extension staff, 4-H youth specialists and sponsors such as the Bank of Advance, Camp Allen and Colton’s restaurant in Poplar Bluff," Coleman said. "Our adult volunteers are the backbone of 4-H programs and clubs. They help lead our project areas and help to teach our youth about leadership, citizenship and responsibility.”
There are 4-H clubs located in every county in Southeast Missouri and we are always looking for youth and adult volunteers who want to be a part of the largest youth service organization in the area. More information about the 4-H program and other online and in-person 4-H programming is available in the Missouri 4-H Clover Catalog and on the Missouri 4-H website at 4h.missouri.edu You can also email Brad Coleman, 4-H Youth Specialist for Iron, Madison, Wayne and Butler counties at colemanlb@missouri.edu for more information. If you or your club, youth group or school would like to learn more about 4-H clubs or 4-H Spin clubs such as the Student Nutrition Advisory Council or SNAC program, please call any University of Missouri Extension office or check out your counties webpage or Facebook page. In Madison county, please call 573-783-3303.