Explore 4-H One Day Summer Camp A Huge Success

“The group of 29 and their adult volunteers were eager to jump in and get a day-full of learning about one of the H’s in 4-H, HEALTH," Ward said. "This was the main hub of their day learning about the different food groups, and they were given the chance to make their own nutritious breakfast parfait. With song and play and water breaks in between the group had a blast. The Clover Kids made their rounds to Truman Tiger, checked out the different project areas such as fishing and were able to see Buster, the mini horse and how important it is for him to be cared for properly. Before heading to the robotics station, the Clover Kids were given a ribbon of participation just as they will receive this fair season for submitting their project exhibits. For some, this was their first ribbon and they had a lot to be proud of for sticking through a hot fun day at 4-H camp.”