Explore 4-H one day summer camp

Hey Southeast Missouri youth and 4-H members, are you looking to get out of the house and have some fun? Do you need a day of fun in the sun that would include swimming, a huge water slide and games with other 4-H youth?

If so, we have the day for you. The Southeast 4-H region will be hosting a one-day camp, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 4, at Camp Allen, located between Poplar Bluff and Greenville.

Our goal is to have demonstrations of 4-H project areas, educational events, games and activities such as swimming and a water slide.

4-H Youth Specialist and Camp Coordinator Brad Coleman described the camp as a way for our youth to have some fun and to learn about different projects and activities that could be utilized in 4-H clubs throughout the region.

“Our vision is to create a camp where our youth can engage in different games and activities to have fun but also be able to showcase some of our projects that our youth can take back to their local clubs and implement," Coleman said. "We have included our University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associates who will devise lessons and activities designed around leading a healthy lifestyle. Youth will learn new ways to create healthy snacks and how to promote them with other youth and families. We will include special activities and events for our Clover Kids. Clover kids are youth age 5-7 who will participate in projects ranging from arts and crafts to fishing and nutrition.”

So, would you like to learn video production, cook a healthy meal, create an art project or go fishing in a stocked lake? Our Explore 4-H Camp is an exciting day of fun and educational activities that all 4-H youth can enjoy.

Highlights include blender bikes, Missouri Department of Conservation programs, cooking, horse/animal related sessions and nutrition programs from our Nutrition Program Associates. Other highlights include project demonstrations in archery, cooking, sport fishing, arts and crafts and video production.

We will have programming for our Clover kids, including arts and crafts, food demonstrations and a snake show. Our hope is to create a fun and educational day for all Southeast Missouri 4-H youth and club volunteers.

The cost of attending our Explore 4-H One Day Camp is $30 for all approved 4-H members. Other youth between the ages of 5-18 can attend for $50 (cost of camp and a 4-H membership). The cost for club volunteers and/or parents is $10. Lunch and snacks will be provided to all youth and club volunteers/parents as part of the registration fee. Parents can drop their kids off for the day. All youth will receive a water bottle, a camp t-shirt, lanyard, drawstring backpack, lunch and snacks at the camp.

So, what are you waiting for? You can register for our Southeast Missouri Explore 4-H One Camp online at http://v2.4honline.com or pick up a paper application at any MU Extension office in Southeast Missouri.

If you have questions or would like a paper application, please email your 4-H Youth Specialist or Brad Coleman at colemanlb@missouri.edu

Paper applications must be turned into your county extension office by May 13. The online registration deadline is May 15. Explore 4-H Summer Camp is waiting for you.

If you would like to learn more about 4-H, volunteer as a project leader for 4-H or you have a youth who would like to join one of our local 4-H clubs, please contact Brad Coleman at the MU Extension office in Iron County. You can email him at colemanlb@missouri.edu or call him at the office 573-546-7515. You may also contact MU Extension Office Manager Michelle Ladd at mladd@missouri.edu

You can also learn more about 4-H and the exciting programs, projects, activities and events that are available in our area by checking out any of the University of Missouri Extension Facebook pages.

