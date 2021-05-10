Explore 4-H One Day Summer Camp

Hey Southeast Missouri youth and 4-H members. Are you looking to get out of the Covid blues and have some fun? Do you need a day of fun that would include swimming, a huge water slide and games with other 4-H youth? If so, we have the day for you.

The Southeast 4-H region will be hosting a one-day camp on June 5, 2021 at Camp Allen, located between Poplar Bluff and Greenville. Our goal is to have demonstrations of 4-H project areas, educational events, games and activities such as swimming and a water slide.

Have you ever played games such as human foosball, snookball, carpet ball or gaga dodgeball? What about cornhole, washers or horseshoes? Would you like to learn how to build a DaVinci bridge, cook a healthy meal, create an art project or go fishing in a stocked lake?

The Explore 4-H Camp is an exciting day of fun and educational activities that all 4-H youth can enjoy. Highlights include horticulture projects, Missouri Department of Conservation programs, cooking and nutrition programs from our Nutrition Program Associates, and horse related sessions.