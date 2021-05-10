Explore 4-H One Day Summer Camp

Hey Southeast Missouri youth and 4-H members. Are you looking to get out of the Covid blues and have some fun? Do you need a day of fun that would include swimming, a huge water slide and games with other 4-H youth? If so, we have the day for you.
The Southeast 4-H region will be hosting a one-day camp on June 5, 2021 at Camp Allen, located between Poplar Bluff and Greenville. Our goal is to have demonstrations of 4-H project areas, educational events, games and activities such as swimming and a water slide.
Have you ever played games such as human foosball, snookball, carpet ball or gaga dodgeball? What about cornhole, washers or horseshoes? Would you like to learn how to build a DaVinci bridge, cook a healthy meal, create an art project or go fishing in a stocked lake?
The Explore 4-H Camp is an exciting day of fun and educational activities that all 4-H youth can enjoy. Highlights include horticulture projects, Missouri Department of Conservation programs, cooking and nutrition programs from our Nutrition Program Associates, and horse related sessions.
Other highlights include project demonstrations in archery, cooking, sport fishing, arts and crafts and robotics. There will be programming for Clover kids, including gardening activities, food demonstrations and a snake show. Our hope is to create a fun and educational day for all Southeast Missouri 4-H youth and club volunteers.
The cost of attending the Explore 4-H One Day Camp is $25 for all approved 4-H members. Other youth between the ages of 5-18 can attend for $45 (cost of camp and a 4-H membership).
Club volunteers are encouraged to attend and help supervise the youth for free. Loose change donations are being accepted to benefit the Wayne County Food Pantry. Lunch will be provided to all youth and club volunteers for free.
Any parents who would like to attend will need to register with 4-H online as a club volunteer. Parents can drop their kids off for the day. All youth will receive a water bottle, a camp t-shirt, lanyard, drawstring backpack, lunch and snacks at the camp.
So, what are you waiting for? You can register for our Southeast Missouri Explore 4-H One Camp online at http://v2.4honline.com or pick up an application at any MU Extension office in Southeast Missouri.
If you have questions, please email your 4-H Youth Specialist or Brad Coleman at colemanlb@missouri.edu The registration deadline is Sunday, May 16. Explore 4-H Summer Camp is waiting for you!