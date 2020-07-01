Explore, Engage, Enjoy

You are the owner of this article.
Pilgrims Sacrificial Journey told through Patch the Pirate and Parakeet Pete

Ship Captains & Pirates in Pirates Cove

Pilgrims & Indians at Plymouth Plantation

Trappers and Traders

Costume Contest & Pageant

DockDogs-The World’s Premier Canine Aquatics Competition

Deer Cook Off

Treasure Hunt

Straw Maize & Pumpkin Patch

Classes

The Pilgrims Impact on America

The Pilgrims Work Ethic: Family Economy & Training Children for Success

Safeguarding the Family Farm and Business for Posterity

Demonstrations/Activities

DockDogs Competitions

Delta Waterfowl

Duck Hunting/Duck Calling

Retrievers

Compass/Orienteering

Water Safety

Tying knots

Trapping

Knife Making

Blacksmithing Implements of the Pilgrims

Flintlock Gun Demonstration

Gun Safety

Self Defense

Deer Cook Off

Deer Hunting, Field Dressing, Cooking Deer

Raptor Demonstration

Fishing

Making Maple Syrup

Bees/Herbs/Drying Foods

Scarecrow Contest

Painting Pumpkins & Plymouth Rocks

Making Indian Vests & Head Dresses

Pumpkins, Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Fritters, Pumpkin Pie Contest

Pumpkin Pie and Cranberry Social

Entertainers

Emily Fountain

Reality of Wonders Band

MS Treblemakers

Local Talent Show

