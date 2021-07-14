Explore summertime with Cape Nature Center’s endangered plants, streams events

• Stream Fishing in Southeast Missouri (Virtual) | July 30, from 2 – 3 p.m.

Southern Missouri is home to some of the most stunning creeks, streams, and rivers in the Midwest. These waterways are hotspots for some great fishing opportunities as well. This is your chance to join our Discover Nature Fishing Instructor as you find out some of the areas near you that can and cannot be fished, some unique floating opportunities, the species of fish that can be found there, and even some tackle that can help you be more successful on the water. This program is designed for ages 12 and older.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to practice social distancing, and masks are strongly recommended. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

• Stay home if you’re sick

• Wash hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer.

• Be considerate of others.

Questions about these events and all others can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.