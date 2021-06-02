Extension receives 4-H Student Nutrition Advisory Council grant

Missouri 4-H received $25,000 from Missouri Care Inc. to support young people across Missouri in promoting healthy habits in their communities.
The 4-H Student Nutrition Advisory Council (SNAC) initiative, piloted last year in the Kansas City metropolitan area, creates new 4-H clubs that focus on teaching nutrition along with leadership and citizenship skills central to 4-H.
“The generous gift will allow us to expand the 4-H SNAC model statewide, empowering youth across Missouri to be healthy leaders in their communities,” said Andrea Wikiera, state 4-H SNAC coordinator and 4-H youth development specialist for University of Missouri Extension in Jackson County.
4-H SNAC clubs reach new youths and families through partnerships with MU Extension nutrition education programs, schools and other community organizations. The clubs meet in school or after school with nutrition education programs for under served youths. Members learn to advocate for increased nutrition awareness, education and initiatives in their communities.
The Madison County University of Missouri Extension office used a $500 grant from Missouri Care and the Missouri 4-H Foundation to jump-start new 4-H SNAC clubs at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School and the Marquand-Zion School District.
4-H Youth Specialist Brad Coleman, Youth Program Associate Kate Will and Nutrition Program Associate Jacqulyn Ward led the effort to secure the grant and set up the program in both schools.
“We were excited to partner with our Nutrition Program Associate Jacqulyn Ward to raise awareness and provide new clubs that will work to promote nutrition, physical activity and an advisory component for youth to spread the word about nutrition and leading a healthy lifestyle,” Coleman said. “All youth who participate in the program become our Student Nutrition Advisory Council or SNAC participants. Both Fredericktown and Marquand middle school students were excited about the club and enthusiastic about spreading the messages they learned about creating healthy snacks and promoting physical activity.”
Some of the quotes from youth included “I did not know that healthy snacks could be this fun to create.”
Another young person mentioned how she “would love to see this program in the high school.”
Another student mentioned how she will “use the recipes she learned to create healthy snacks for the whole family.”
The funding helped support supplies for the advocacy projects, 4-H promotional items that were given as prizes, and the snacks created by the youth.
According to Ward, “this exciting partnership helps us to promote healthy eating and physical activity to a greater audience. I am eager to continue a partnership with 4-H, the Fredericktown School District and the Marquand School District to continue to reach more youth and help advocate for healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle.”
Missouri Care is a longtime supporter of Missouri 4-H, sponsoring 4-H Move Across Missouri, a physical activity challenge for 4-H families, and the company continues to sponsor 4-H enrollment fees for its members.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide our local youth with resources and education to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Lou Gianquinto, Missouri Care president. “Missouri Care recognizes the importance of working with community partners like 4-H to further our commitment to improve lives and communities.”
The gift has been awarded to the Missouri 4-H Foundation, the private resource partner of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
“Missouri Care’s partnership and support will bolster the success of this program and help us engage audiences in new and innovative ways,” said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director. “It will also help us fulfill our mission to maximize 4-H youth development opportunities that lead to positive well-being for young people and the communities in which they live.”
The current Missouri 4-H program year runs Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.
More information about the 4-H SNAC program and other online and in-person 4-H programming is available in the Missouri 4-H Clover Catalog(opens in new window) and on the Missouri 4-H website at 4h.missouri.edu(opens in new window). You can also email Brad Coleman, 4-H Youth Specialist at colemanlb@missouri.edu or call the Madison County MU Extension office at 573-783-3303 if your club, youth group or school would like to learn more about the 4-H SNAC program in Madison county.