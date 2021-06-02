Extension receives 4-H Student Nutrition Advisory Council grant

Missouri Care is a longtime supporter of Missouri 4-H, sponsoring 4-H Move Across Missouri, a physical activity challenge for 4-H families, and the company continues to sponsor 4-H enrollment fees for its members.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide our local youth with resources and education to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Lou Gianquinto, Missouri Care president. “Missouri Care recognizes the importance of working with community partners like 4-H to further our commitment to improve lives and communities.”

The gift has been awarded to the Missouri 4-H Foundation, the private resource partner of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.

“Missouri Care’s partnership and support will bolster the success of this program and help us engage audiences in new and innovative ways,” said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director. “It will also help us fulfill our mission to maximize 4-H youth development opportunities that lead to positive well-being for young people and the communities in which they live.”

The current Missouri 4-H program year runs Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

More information about the 4-H SNAC program and other online and in-person 4-H programming is available in the Missouri 4-H Clover Catalog(opens in new window) and on the Missouri 4-H website at 4h.missouri.edu(opens in new window). You can also email Brad Coleman, 4-H Youth Specialist at colemanlb@missouri.edu or call the Madison County MU Extension office at 573-783-3303 if your club, youth group or school would like to learn more about the 4-H SNAC program in Madison county.

