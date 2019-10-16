The farm was purchased in multiple tracts from 1896 to 1906 by Benjamin David "B.D. or Ben" Whitener and his wife Martha Jane (Cloninger) Whitener. They sold the farm to their daughter and her husband Eugie A. (Whitener) and Walter E. Gregory. Following their deaths in 1983, the farm transferred to their children, Elgin Gregory, Retta (Gregory) White and Jerry Gregory.
Retta (Gregory) White and her husband, Donald L. White then purchased the farm and are the current owners. This 130-acre farm is located on Madison County Road 410 and is used in cattle farming.
In addition to this farm, Benjamin David Whitener, over the years, acquired numerous parcels of land in the Twelve Mile/Zion community and throughout Madison County. He eventually sold separate tracts of land to each of his children resulting in many of the area farms being owned by his descendants. At the time of his death in 1953, all of his six children had homes in the Twelve Mile Community. He and his wife, Martha, lived in a two-story house immediately north of Twelve Mile Baptist Church that was built in approximately 1905 out of blocks made with gravel from Twelve Mile Creek. The structural framework is still barely visible from Highway 67.
