Extension to host beekeeping program

The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to its upcoming program: Introduction to Honey Bees and Beekeeping Lunch and Learn.

The program will be 11:30 a.m., Aug. 13, at the University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County (137 W. Main St., Fredericktown). Please call to RSVP by Aug. 9, at 573-783-3303 or go online to https://extension.missouri.edu/events/introduction-to-honey-bees-and-beekeeping-lunch-and-learn.

This program is free to attend. Participants will need to provide their own lunch, but snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The instructor for this program will be Travis Harper, agronomist from the University of Missouri Extension.

The class is designed for absolute beginners and no prerequisite knowledge is required. Travis will tell the class how the honey bee lives and works, discuss different hive designs, and tell the class how to get started with their own hive.

Handouts will be provided including a copy of the PowerPoint presentation and Travis will be available via e-mail to answer any questions you may have post class.