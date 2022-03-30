'FAFSA Frenzy' April 5

Any high school senior or current college student needing a second chance at free help to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)?

Fredericktown High School, in collaboration with SEMO and the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD), is offering a FAFSA Frenzy 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., April 5, in the FHS library.

The FAFSA is an important part of going to college and is the primary way of determining students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study, as well as financial assistance offered by colleges and universities. Students should submit a FAFSA every year that they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them.

Professionals and volunteers will be on hand at the FAFSA Frenzy event to offer free assistance and answer any questions students may have. Students will need to bring their parents if applying as a dependent. FSA id’s need to be created for both student and parent prior to attending and both will need to bring their 2020 tax returns for both student and parents as well as any current financial records.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Joanna Mathes at Fredericktown High School, 573-783-3628.

