 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'FAFSA Frenzy' April 5

  • 0

Any high school senior or current college student needing a second chance at free help to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)?

Fredericktown High School, in collaboration with SEMO and the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD), is offering a FAFSA Frenzy 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., April 5, in the FHS library.

The FAFSA is an important part of going to college and is the primary way of determining students’ eligibility for most types of federal and state financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study, as well as financial assistance offered by colleges and universities. Students should submit a FAFSA every year that they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them.

Professionals and volunteers will be on hand at the FAFSA Frenzy event to offer free assistance and answer any questions students may have. Students will need to bring their parents if applying as a dependent. FSA id’s need to be created for both student and parent prior to attending and both will need to bring their 2020 tax returns for both student and parents as well as any current financial records.

People are also reading…

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Joanna Mathes at Fredericktown High School, 573-783-3628.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The true treasure is teamwork

The true treasure is teamwork

St. Patrick’s Day is known for an array of colors, chasing fabled creatures for shining treasures, and fashioning green like it is the only hu…

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Musician Brett Seper, of Fredericktown, has been selected to represent Missouri in NBC's new original music competition show, "American Song C…

Making a splash

Making a splash

The Missouri Whitewater Championships returned to the St. Francis River over the weekend. 

Friday Club holds March meeting

Friday Club holds March meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met March 18 at New Providence Baptist Church. After the pledges to the flags, Nenita Talaban gave the devotional. She sa…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

March 14, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on March 7, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News