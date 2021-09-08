Failure of duty

Utilizing our bases and remaining resources, we could have effectively evacuated all those who needed to leave. Additionally, our troops should have been able to continue their support of the Afghan military with targeted strikes, intelligence, and supplies, instead of being abandoned by the very country that promised to protect them.

The few times Joe Biden spoke, he blamed the Afghan people for his failure, blamed the media for covering it, and even went so far as to try and blame it all on President Trump. On the rare occasion he answered any questions, he only took ones pre-selected by his staff. Joe Biden told the president of Afghanistan that all of this was nothing more than a “perception” problem and there was a need to “project a different picture.”

Maybe so, because the reality of the picture right now is shameful and embarrassing. This is not a “historic success” as the President and his staff would suggest, but instead a tragic undoing of America’s powerful presence on the world stage. And the work isn’t done, hundreds of Americans and thousands of our allies are still trapped in Afghanistan.