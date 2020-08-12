Fairy Tale Illustrations

The Ozark Regional Library challenged its patrons to show off their creativity with illustrations during the "Imagine Your Story" Summer Reading Program.
The challenge was simple. Participants were asked to illustrate a scene from one of four fairy tale stories, "The Little Red Hen," "Red Riding Hood," "Cinderella," and "Jack and the Beanstalk."
Submissions were as unique as the illustrators, and they varied in style as well as method. Pencil, crayon and marker were all used in different drawings.
In one of the drawings the artist chose to add some words to his illustration, explaining how Jack was sliding down the beanstalk with the stolen goose egg.
The styles may have varied, but the magic of each fairy tale was displayed inside each of the illustrations.
"We wanted to incorporate fairy tales in the Summer Reading Program this year because the theme was 'Imagine Your Story,'" ORL Assistant Director Michelle Swane said. "However, we didn't expect the Summer Reading Program to have to be online, so we had to switch gears quickly. We chose classic stories and thought it would be fun for patrons of all ages to take a whack at illustrating them."
Swane said those who participated enjoyed making their submissions, and they were creative and unique. She said it was a great way to highlight what illustrators do.
"Book illustrations are a big part of literacy," Swane said. "Kids can look at picture books and start connecting what they see with words on the page. In this case, kids and adults got to take a story they already loved and use their imaginations to create the illustrations."
Swane said, once you start thinking about the importance of illustrations, it is something you notice or even look for when browsing for the next great read.
"I'm always surprised by how differently each artist interprets an art project," Swane said. "I loved them all."
Swane said the library has tons of ideas, lots of library materials and several online databases for fun and interactive virtual learning. She said the hardest part of keeping at a distance is missing everyone's bright smiles.
"We are open for browsing, but miss in-house programming and can't wait until it's safe for everyone to gather in the library again," Swane said. "Until then, we're coming up with things our patrons can do at home like Mango Languages and our recent 'Take & Make' craft bags."
To keep up with all the Ozark Regional Library events and to see the illustrations submissions spotlighted during the Facebook Live Fairy Tales, visit the Ozark Regional Library Facebook Page or go to ozarkrgional.org
