Fairy Tale Illustrations

"Book illustrations are a big part of literacy," Swane said. "Kids can look at picture books and start connecting what they see with words on the page. In this case, kids and adults got to take a story they already loved and use their imaginations to create the illustrations."

Swane said, once you start thinking about the importance of illustrations, it is something you notice or even look for when browsing for the next great read.

"I'm always surprised by how differently each artist interprets an art project," Swane said. "I loved them all."

Swane said the library has tons of ideas, lots of library materials and several online databases for fun and interactive virtual learning. She said the hardest part of keeping at a distance is missing everyone's bright smiles.

"We are open for browsing, but miss in-house programming and can't wait until it's safe for everyone to gather in the library again," Swane said. "Until then, we're coming up with things our patrons can do at home like Mango Languages and our recent 'Take & Make' craft bags."

To keep up with all the Ozark Regional Library events and to see the illustrations submissions spotlighted during the Facebook Live Fairy Tales, visit the Ozark Regional Library Facebook Page or go to ozarkrgional.org

