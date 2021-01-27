FALC honors the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Intelligence, Plus Character, that is the Goal of Education.”

The title above is a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his words still transcending decades later. Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus (FALC) wanted to instill Dr. King’s sense of peaceful resolutions and believing in dreams for a kind world to our students. Our lessons spanned to all age groups, the sounds of “I Have a Dream” ringing through our halls all week, proudly.

Starting off our roster is the Elementary classroom, ran by Morgan Comnick and Kim Hamilton. All week, our youngest learners watched educational videos and digital biographies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he stood for, doing pages and interactive class activities daily to check for understanding.

On Wednesday, they wrote about their dreams for the world, inspired by Dr. King’s powerful words and actions. Some included: “all siblings should stay together,” “everyone have what they need,” and “to be able to help everyone with their hardships.” All journals and coloring pages were added to our bulletin board.