FALC honors the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Intelligence, Plus Character, that is the Goal of Education.”
The title above is a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his words still transcending decades later. Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus (FALC) wanted to instill Dr. King’s sense of peaceful resolutions and believing in dreams for a kind world to our students. Our lessons spanned to all age groups, the sounds of “I Have a Dream” ringing through our halls all week, proudly.
Starting off our roster is the Elementary classroom, ran by Morgan Comnick and Kim Hamilton. All week, our youngest learners watched educational videos and digital biographies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he stood for, doing pages and interactive class activities daily to check for understanding.
On Wednesday, they wrote about their dreams for the world, inspired by Dr. King’s powerful words and actions. Some included: “all siblings should stay together,” “everyone have what they need,” and “to be able to help everyone with their hardships.” All journals and coloring pages were added to our bulletin board.
Friday held a surprise for the students. Mrs. Comnick held up a red, green, and yellow apple, explaining how all three are apples, but different skin colors. However, when each is cut, a star made of seeds is inside. In wonder, the children jumped up and connected that, like us, apples all have the same stars, cores, and like us, heart. We hope this empathy of humanity resounds in them.
For the Intermediate level students, led by Katie Sutton and Mallory Hinkle, students were engaged with lessons on the subject of equality through Dr. King’s eyes.
Colorful and well-written dreams for their futures and biography books about this activist decorated the hallway with compassion and strength. These dreamers show compassion and understanding each day, following the morals Dr. King wanted us to show.
Across the hall hosts our middle school students, taught by Danny Fitzgerlad, Kristie Head, Jamie Jones, and Pat Gipson.
Mrs. Head gave us a run-down on the grand projects they did to showcase what they learned: “our middle school students researched the life and accomplishments of MLK. After hearing his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, they paired up and created posters depicting the dreams from this famous speech. The students then used their artistic abilities further to collaborate on a single art poster. The poster depicted their dreams for making our world today a better place.”
Certainly not least, we have the high school, led by Missy Hampton, Michelle Redmond, Paul Sauer, Todd Koester, and Jake Whitner. A board displaying essays connecting to Dr. King’s dreams graced our school, followed with some artwork of him created by our talented students. Together, they made a collection of hope, it shined due to their hard efforts.
“If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”
At FALC, we 1000% believe that our students can do anything they dare to dream, anything they set their mind to. Every effort of kindness, love, compassion, and peace makes a difference, everyone able to help in their own special way. We are all so fortunate we have a district that supports every student in this way.