FALC Makes the 2020 Holiday Season Bright

To say that 2020 was ‘challenging’ for many would be an understatement. The world had to change and learn together to live in a new reality we were not experienced or fully prepared for.
Uncertainty and change is hard and, as things have dragged on still, for some, holidays have not had the same luster. However, here at Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus (FALC), and in our community as a whole, we are doing all we can to make the season bright for our students and ourselves, seeing the gift it is to have another time of festivities together.
To prepare for the holidays the students and teachers at FALC are greatly encouraged to participate in themed dress-up days, such as Santa Hat Day (where hats will be provided for each younger student), Grinch day to show-off green attire and wild Who-ville style hairs, and, of course, we will end in a cozy, fuzzy, and we can guess adorable PJ day to end the week on Friday to go with the hot chocolate and Christmas movie celebrations. This will expand to one and all, for the young and young at heart.
Starting with our littlest believers, the elementary classroom of Kim Hamilton and Morgan Comnick decorated their room, tree, and door with sparkly and colorful ornaments and hangings, eager for their space to give everyone happiness.
As a social studies unit, from now until the 18th, they will be learning about six countries and their holiday traditions, such as how in the United Kingdom, they throw their letters to Santa in the fireplace versus ours being mailed. A Hanukkah lesson (including dreidel playing) will be included. Each country will incorporate not only facts, but the coloring of their flags and a craft to help immerse in the culture.
The elves also wrote their own stories about Santa, Frosty, or Rudolph by using story cubes to see what these mascots would interact with. Christmas music dance parties after lunch may be a common thrill for the E’s this month too.
Moving on up to our Intermediate and Middle School students, they will be dazzling the school with a Christmas art project starting on Dec. 11, ready to give everyone cheer with their creativity.
A fun tree has been set-up in Mrs. Sutton and Mrs. Hinkle’s Winter Wonderland, presents already winking in the glow of the lights while a stunning wooden tree wrapped cleverly in paper is there to greet everyone in Mr. Danny Fitzgerland’s and Mrs. Kristie Head’s place. Mrs. Jamie Jones and Mrs. Pat Gipson wrap-up this group with their endearing sign to welcome you, telling you there will be sledding, snowman building, and drinking hot cocoa on this group’s minds.
Some of these Blackcats also wrote holiday cards to their family and the most cherished people in their lives, seeing the impact on how showing a little kindness and appreciation can make the world a better place.
Our high school students are no strangers to holiday magic. Their moods are giddy and their eagerness for the season clear, Mrs. Missy Hampton, Mr. Paul Sauer, Mr. Jake Whitner, Mr. Todd Koester, and Mr. Nathan Giele being incredible role models on this sleigh ride to the end of the year. In the final week, the Home Economics class run by Michele Redmond will be baking Christmas cookies for their teachers, a treat that will for sure lift spirits from the tasty smell alone.
All through the school on Friday the 18th, listen, and you shall hear, the laughter and joy of children from every year. Festive movies will be shown. Gifts will be given with love. Food will fill us with warmth. With all of this, we will recall that 2020 has indeed stolen some things from us, but it has not taken away the feeling of love, giving, compassion, hope, and community.
We now have to be more creative or patient to get these at times, but it is still there. This year, we at FALC appreciate all this light now more than ever, and want to share it with all of you.
Now, to quote a lyric we all know: “I’m offering this simple phrase, from kids one to ninety-two; although it’s been said, many times, many ways, Merry Christmas to you.”
Happy Holidays from our family to yours.
