FALC Makes the 2020 Holiday Season Bright

To say that 2020 was ‘challenging’ for many would be an understatement. The world had to change and learn together to live in a new reality we were not experienced or fully prepared for.

Uncertainty and change is hard and, as things have dragged on still, for some, holidays have not had the same luster. However, here at Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus (FALC), and in our community as a whole, we are doing all we can to make the season bright for our students and ourselves, seeing the gift it is to have another time of festivities together.

To prepare for the holidays the students and teachers at FALC are greatly encouraged to participate in themed dress-up days, such as Santa Hat Day (where hats will be provided for each younger student), Grinch day to show-off green attire and wild Who-ville style hairs, and, of course, we will end in a cozy, fuzzy, and we can guess adorable PJ day to end the week on Friday to go with the hot chocolate and Christmas movie celebrations. This will expand to one and all, for the young and young at heart.

Starting with our littlest believers, the elementary classroom of Kim Hamilton and Morgan Comnick decorated their room, tree, and door with sparkly and colorful ornaments and hangings, eager for their space to give everyone happiness.