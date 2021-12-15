FALC Spotlight: Spreading Holiday Cheer Every Day

The scent and desire for cookies in an array of festive hues and shapes. Hustle and bustle of shoppers all around. Not knowing if you should bundle up or get out the shorts because the weather changes every five minutes.

Welcome one and all to a Missouri December.

This author personally loves the Christmas (and other winter holidays) season. Yet, it comes with its own stresses to get everything to look like it was wrapped effortlessly in a shining box with a perfect red bow.

As teachers and workers in the field of education, we understand this all year. All those fun lessons, new skills taught, full bellies, transportation to and from school, clean buildings, having a clockwork, yet flexible schedule… all of that comes with countless behind the scenes decisions, trial and error, hard days, discussions, running around. Well, to put it bluntly, chaos.

Yet, we do it for the kids. Not just around this holly, jolly time of year, but all 365 days of it, on and off the clock. Sometimes, it seems endless and maybe people do not understand all that is done. Why we push ourselves so much. For love. For memories. For milestones. For the kids.

The most magical part of all this wreath of caring madness is when you get that surprise recognition. Especially now in a pandemic world. This was a blessing for one of our middle school staff, Mrs. Kristie Head. To her delight, she received a card and note from a student’s mother. Mrs. Head said it helped prove why she loved teaching.

Students may not recall everything we say or lesson we do (we do have to repeat a ton, ha,) but it is such a thrill when they notice us in the shadows, doing our best to make their day, their month, their school year, and their lives better so they can make the world brighter.

In the elementary classroom, Mrs. Kim Hamilton and I are doing a two-week unit of Winter Holidays Around the World, where we are learning about how ourselves and four other countries celebrate Christmas, immersing ourselves in videos, cultural lessons, and crafts for each one. We also explored Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

Now, they all want to try to find the pickle in the Christmas tree (German-American custom) or tell me the story of the burning oil for eight nights instead of one (and maybe one day make jelly donuts with it.) Their eyes arevas bright as stars when they randomly get excited about how big and commutative the world really is shows us that they notice what we do is important, filling our hearts.

The intermediate has stockings set out for all its students, them beaming each time they pass them, knowing that their teachers Mrs. Hinkle and Mrs. Sutton thought of them with fondness.

The high school educators (Todd Koester, Paul Sauer, Michele Redmond, Missy Hampton, and Justin Boehm) keep their belief in their students high and guide them every step of the way of their credits towards these final days, so they can plan for the future they deserve.

All the staff are giving smiles all around, greetings of warmth each day, and showing the students they are the reason we are here. They respond by showing us we are the reason they come to school every season.

The beckon of my school is the lunchroom and our dazzling, compassionate lunch staff: Melody and Sherry have put forth a thousand percent effort to make our lunchroom into a Winter Wonderland. Every inch is a sight to behold, something new and marvelous to see. Dancing Santas, trees, snow designs swirling around, ornaments, and presents colored with fine love by all of our students. The excitement fills the air with each step or peeks into the marvelous room.

They do this for the love of our students, each moment, prep, and thought, to show it. All of them from our youngest to near adults of the world are grateful for the enchanted set-up. A few of the students wrote heartfelt letters to show their gratitude, their notice, their appreciation, which Miss Melody said made her tear up. We agree they should win a decorating contest.

Caring is a cycle. Giving. Paying it forward. During these last transitional years, knowing we are noticed, even years later, for all we do in the educational system means more than a thousand gifts under the tree. It is the ultimate Christmas gift.

From our Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus family to yours, a warm, caring, and safe holiday to all.

