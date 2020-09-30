Fall Extravaganza, chili cook-off

The cost to be a chili cook off taster is $10 or you can have a chili dinner with only one type of chili for $5. Soda and water will be available for $1.

The winner of $50 and bragging rights will be decided based on the votes of the tasters and will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

Pony rides will be going on behind the restaurant in the yard for $5 along with a hayride. The hayride will cost $5 for 13 and up, $2.50 for children ages 5 to 12 year-olds, and 4 and under are free. Every event will need a ticket to ride and can be purchased inside the door at A&M Restaurant.

"Hayrides will take off from the back parking lot below the restaurant," Schoonover said. "There will be a ride every half hour until 6:30 p.m. It will be limited seating but will be running for several hours, so you will have plenty of time to get your chance."

There will be additional parking available at the Fredericktown Eagles.

Schoonover said she wants to thank everyone who helped make this event happen and her whole team.

"I just wanted to say that my team is exceptional," Schoonover said. "They are an awesome group of individuals. Several of them are survivors. They are my inspiration for this organization. I can only hope that everyone can be inspired and come out and raise some money for a great cause."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.