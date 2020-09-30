Fall Extravaganza, chili cook-off

The fall weather brings out the colorful trees, warm sweaters and of course chili season. Relay for Life is hosting a Fall Extravaganza complete with a chili cook-off at 3 p.m., Oct. 10 at A&M Restaurant.
"We wanted to get the community together in a safe way," Bobbie Schoonover said. "The idea is to do something that adults and kids alike would enjoy."
Schoonover said they are looking for up to 15 chili cooks to put their recipe up against the rest.
"We are looking for some good cooks out there," Schoonover said. "Come hungry and ready to vote for your favorite chili. It is just $10 to taste and vote. Once you do the tasting, find your favorite and you can get a bowl and sandwich for a small donation to saving lives. How fun is that."
All the chili contestants will be inside A&M Restaurant starting at 3 p.m., and there will be tables set up outside to sit at and eat. Schoonover said all tables will be sanitized after each person leaves their seat. She asked for patience as this may take a little extra time.
"We only have 15 spots for the chili cook-off, so if you're interested in competing please give me a call," Schoonover said. "There is electric so bring a crock pot or slow cooker."
Schoonover said the chili will be temperature checked before serving and throughout the day. She said gloves will be worn by all competitors, and they will be serving their chili to the tasters.
The cost to be a chili cook off taster is $10 or you can have a chili dinner with only one type of chili for $5. Soda and water will be available for $1.
The winner of $50 and bragging rights will be decided based on the votes of the tasters and will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
Pony rides will be going on behind the restaurant in the yard for $5 along with a hayride. The hayride will cost $5 for 13 and up, $2.50 for children ages 5 to 12 year-olds, and 4 and under are free. Every event will need a ticket to ride and can be purchased inside the door at A&M Restaurant.
"Hayrides will take off from the back parking lot below the restaurant," Schoonover said. "There will be a ride every half hour until 6:30 p.m. It will be limited seating but will be running for several hours, so you will have plenty of time to get your chance."
There will be additional parking available at the Fredericktown Eagles.
Schoonover said she wants to thank everyone who helped make this event happen and her whole team.
"I just wanted to say that my team is exceptional," Schoonover said. "They are an awesome group of individuals. Several of them are survivors. They are my inspiration for this organization. I can only hope that everyone can be inspired and come out and raise some money for a great cause."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
