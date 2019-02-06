Try 1 month for 99¢
CollegeStuff

Culver-Stockton College is proud to announce its President's List, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester. To be named to an honors List, students must meet high academic standards established by Culver-Stockton.

  • Miranda Young a Mathematics Education major from Fredericktown was named to the President's List for the Fall 2018 semester.
  • Miranda Young a Mathematics Education major from Fredericktown was named to the Presidents for the Fall 2018 semester.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into two terms, a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

The C-SC Wildcats are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments