Story Time at the Ozark Regional Library will begin a 7-week session Sept. 16. 

The theme for the fall session of Story Time is “All About Animals." Stories will be from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Thursdays at the Fredericktown branch. Stories include:

Sept. 19 - "Monkeying Around"

Sept. 26- "Time With Mo Willems" including an elephant and piggy photo booth.

Oct. 3 - "Its Shark Week at the Library"

Oct. 10 - "Pete the Cat and Friends"

Oct. 17 - "Lions, and Tigers and Books! Oh My!"

Oct. 24 - "At the Zoo"

Oct. 31 - Halloween Fun with Jasper Rabbit"

For further information, contact Shannon Sansom, Youth Services Librarian.

