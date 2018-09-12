Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional library will be holding a weekly story time program for toddlers and preschool children starting Sept. 20.

Youth Librarian, Kelsey Fitzgerald will help children explore the alphabet with fun books, songs, activities, crafts and more. The programs last for approximately 40 minutes and are open to the public, though parental or adult supervision of children is required.

Fall Story Time will begin at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 20 and be held every Thursday at that time. 

The program will feature a different letter each week starting with "k" and going on through. For a full list of events you can visit the youth department blog at http://ozarkregionallibraryyouth.blogspot.com

