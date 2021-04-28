Families Flourishing FredMO kicks off spring 2021 Strengthening Families Program

In a classroom across the hall, the group of 6th graders participated in an activity which helped them understand reaching a goal includes work and effort on their part. Each youth also created his or her own Treasure Map which reflected possible career goals and activities they would enjoy doing with their family in the future.

After the families enjoyed their dinner and conversations together, the evening shifted to the time each week dedicated to a family activity.

The program instructors, Dana Barton, Melanie Smallen, and Shanna Sorg, posted the Treasure Maps around the classroom and invited all the parents to take a look at the maps and try to select which one belonged to their teenager.

Each family then had time to explore their youth’s map and talk about how they can work together to help their youth reach the goals they selected for their map. Each youth also interviewed their parents and learned a little about what their own parents were like when they were a 6th grader.

These families will participate in six additional evenings which will follow this same schedule. In the following weeks, parents will have the opportunity to discuss and explore topics any family with an early teen can relate to.