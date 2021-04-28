Families Flourishing FredMO kicks off spring 2021 Strengthening Families Program

All families with a current 6th grader at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School were recently invited to participate in the Strengthening Families Program: For Parents and Youth 10-14 (SFP 10-14). Three families accepted this invitation and the first evening of this 7-session series started on April 20.
As with each of the seven evenings this group will meet, the evening started with separate meeting space and topics for the parent group and the youth. Next the families gathered together in the FACS classroom to enjoy a family style dinner provided by the Families Flourishing FredMO team. The second segment of the evening was dedicated to each family participating in a learning about each other activity.
SFP 10-14 was developed using information gathered from several years of research on parents and middle-school-age youth which indicates youth do better at school, with their friends, and at home when parents show love and at the same time have firm rules and limits; the first evening’s parent activities focused on this topic.
The parent group participated in an interactive discussion, alongside the SFP 10-14 video, which highlighted some challenges other parents with teenagers face when setting rules and expectations for their youth. Parents also had the opportunity to individually reflect on some of their parenting practices and identify their own balance between showing love and setting limits with their teenager.
In a classroom across the hall, the group of 6th graders participated in an activity which helped them understand reaching a goal includes work and effort on their part. Each youth also created his or her own Treasure Map which reflected possible career goals and activities they would enjoy doing with their family in the future.
After the families enjoyed their dinner and conversations together, the evening shifted to the time each week dedicated to a family activity.
The program instructors, Dana Barton, Melanie Smallen, and Shanna Sorg, posted the Treasure Maps around the classroom and invited all the parents to take a look at the maps and try to select which one belonged to their teenager.
Each family then had time to explore their youth’s map and talk about how they can work together to help their youth reach the goals they selected for their map. Each youth also interviewed their parents and learned a little about what their own parents were like when they were a 6th grader.
These families will participate in six additional evenings which will follow this same schedule. In the following weeks, parents will have the opportunity to discuss and explore topics any family with an early teen can relate to.
The 6th graders will participate in additional activities aimed at helping them stay on a positive path during their teen years while they are working toward reaching their future goals. Every family will also have time to work together as a team each week to learn about each other and about what makes their family strong.
More information about how the Families Flourishing FredMO team is supporting positive youth development and strong families within our community, and how you can get involved, can be found by visiting the Families Flourishing FredMO page on Facebook or by calling the Madison County MU Extension office at 573-783-3303.