Sorg said Families Flourishing FredMo has received grant funding for the first round of the seven session Strengthening Families 10-14.

"We are the pilot community for Missouri," Sorg said. "This was made possible by me reporting the efforts of the Madison County Opioid Task Force to my colleagues on campus. They were trying to select a pilot community and due to the prevention efforts occurring in Madison County, Fredericktown was selected."

Sorg said during her monthly PROSPER update calls, led by Iowa State University, there are teams working in Vermont, Colorado and a few other states.

"We will be looking for additional community partners to help support this effort in the future and hope to have PROSPER in our community for many years to come," Sorg said.

Parents or caregivers of Fredericktown sixth graders will determine the time and date of the seven sessions of Families Flourishing FredMo in an upcoming poll. Sorg said they want to offer the series at a time which gives the best opportunity for participation and are looking forward to feedback from families.