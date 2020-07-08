A new group has been formed for anyone who has someone in their life who is affected by substance use.
The Family Support Group for Loved Ones Who are Affected by Substance Abuse will meet at 6 p.m., the third Thursday of the month, at the United Methodist Church (216 S. Main St., Fredericktown) fellowship hall. The next meeting is July 16.
The idea was cultivated during meetings of the Madison County Opioid Task Force and will be facilitated by United Methodist Pastor Bryan Schaefer.
"We know that it (substance abuse) doesn't just affect one person, but also all of the people that love and care for them," Bryan Schaefer said. "This group is for them, so that they can have support while they are caring for their family members, or for those who no longer have someone in their lives affected by it, but still need and can benefit from a support group of people who are or have been where they are."
Schaefer said the group is designed to be a safe space where people can come in and share what is on their hearts and minds.
"There is still a great deal of stigma about this issue in the community and people might not know where to turn to for help or even just for a caring ear," Schaefer said. "We are wanting to be that confidential space where people can come in, share and be supported by each other as we work through these issues together."
Schaefer said his position in the group is really just to be a facilitator and you do not have to be United Methodist or even Christian to attend.
"We are holding it in the church fellowship hall because I have access to it as the pastor and it is a good size for us to meet comfortably," Schaefer said. "This is not a church group. It's just being held in a church."
Schaefer said he is not a counselor and so he is not there to provide counseling. Also, even though he is a pastor, he is not there to be a pastor either.
"I am there to help initiate conversation among the group and help it continue to grow," Schaefer said. "I will help to make sure that our guidelines and rules on things like confidentiality and mutual respect are followed, but I'm not there to control the conversation. This is meant to be a safe space where people who have family members affected by substance abuse can come in, share what is going on in their lives, find support in each other, and be reassured that they are not going through this alone and that there is a community of people around them that will have their back through all of this."
Those who attend the meeting will be protected by the group agreement which is there to ensure a safe and confidential environment.
The agreement says members will not discuss group issues outside of the group, no one is forced to talk before they are ready to do so, all members must be sober and not under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances to participate, must be respectful towards all other members, phones must be silenced, no physical contact, must stay the entire session and outside non-alcoholic drinks are allowed but food is not.
Snacks and child care will be provided during the meetings.
"We are really looking forward to providing this for our community, so that we can work together to lift each other up," Schaefer said. "When one of us is hurting, we are all hurting. When one of us is lifted up, the entire community gets raised with it. This is a way for us to be there for one another in our times of struggle and trial as well as celebrate the success and triumphs as a caring and concerned group of people."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
