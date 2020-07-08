Family Support Group

Schaefer said his position in the group is really just to be a facilitator and you do not have to be United Methodist or even Christian to attend.

"We are holding it in the church fellowship hall because I have access to it as the pastor and it is a good size for us to meet comfortably," Schaefer said. "This is not a church group. It's just being held in a church."

Schaefer said he is not a counselor and so he is not there to provide counseling. Also, even though he is a pastor, he is not there to be a pastor either.

"I am there to help initiate conversation among the group and help it continue to grow," Schaefer said. "I will help to make sure that our guidelines and rules on things like confidentiality and mutual respect are followed, but I'm not there to control the conversation. This is meant to be a safe space where people who have family members affected by substance abuse can come in, share what is going on in their lives, find support in each other, and be reassured that they are not going through this alone and that there is a community of people around them that will have their back through all of this."

Those who attend the meeting will be protected by the group agreement which is there to ensure a safe and confidential environment.