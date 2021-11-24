Family traditions

When I was a child we would spend every major holiday at my grandparents' house; Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas all the family gathered together having fun, eating food and sharing stories. These memories are precious to me, and I enjoyed all of the traditions we had.

Traditions help to bring families together and strengthen our bonds. Traditions can be big or small things we do over and over and can be passed down from one generation to the next. With COVID interrupting many family celebrations over the last few years, it will be nice if we can return to the traditions and gatherings as we have in the past.

My family were late Christmas decorators, my younger sister Kim’s birthday is in December and every year we would wait until her birthday was over before we all loaded in the station wagon to pick a tree out for our Dad to cut down. As soon as we arrived to our destination, the race was on to see who could find the perfect tree the fastest. The trees my parents let us pick out sometimes had bare spots or were too tall so we lobbed off the top, or were so lopsided they looked like they would fall over, so maybe not perfect. However, the process of going as a family into the woods to choose our tree was perfect and I cherish every memory we made.

Traditions can be deeply rooted in family history like the making of grandma’s (with as many greats in there as needed) traditional stuffing/dressing every year or the more recent tradition of making sausage balls and cinnamon roll monkey bread Christmas morning. The action every year helps reinforce the bond of the friends and family who participate. Sharing this with various generations of a family brings the generations closer.

Traditions are important to the senior members of our families; situations especially with COVID have isolated many seniors. By safely being able to meet once again let us not forget to reestablish some of the traditions that mean the most to us, or begin new traditions. If possible, have some older family members tell stories of how or why a particular tradition started. Those stories are priceless.

You do not need a Holiday or a special occasion to start a tradition. Traditions can be a “friends” giving done annually, a monthly wine tasting, or even a weekly cookout in the summer. I take the boys out to lunch every year on their last day of school. This tradition is easy and a way to enjoy the end of one chapter and plan on what comes next. Traditions can be anything you find meaningful and enjoy doing.

Whatever your traditions, old or new, please enjoy the Holiday season. Take time to give thanks for what you have, be kind to all and take time to be kind to yourself, these last few years have been rough on everyone. Happy Holidays from all of us at Aging Matters.

If you are a senior in need of assistance, please call 1-800-39-8771, because….Aging Matters.

