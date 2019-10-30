There’s one thing about Family; everyone has one.
Yours may be large with many siblings, in laws, aunts and uncles, grandparents, and some relatives you’ve never even met or heard about. Or, yours may be quite small with just you and your parents. There are blended families. There are adopted families. There are foster families. Our world has included more and more changes in family relationships and circumstances down through the years and hopefully, people are realizing that they are all part of a family bigger than just their own. We have our community family of which we belong. We have our workplace family with whom we share a large part of our time. We have our social family where we share our relaxed time in thoughts and interests. We have our church family where we worship and minister to one another and others.
Some families have difficult physical problems with which to deal. Some families have drug related problems. Some endure abusive environments. Some families are so involved in their work or outside activities that they hardly see one another and loneliness is prevalent. Some are struggling to hold their heads above water and survive. Some are depressed and jobless.
There are all kinds of different situations for many families, but there’s one thing we can all do: focus on making your family situation the very best it can be. If there is discord, unforgiveness, jealousy, or anything that is keeping you separated from anyone in your family, do your best to mend the situation and strive for healing. Life is too short and you don’t want to regret not making an effort to resolve differences.
I was privileged to have 17 of my family members (only 3 missing) with me earlier this month to celebrate my birthday. To see and hear all of them visiting, sharing, laughing, taking pictures, remembering past events, and enjoying one another was such a joy that I will always remember and cherish. I am so very blessed to have such a loving, caring, and supportive family. For that I am truly grateful.
I was reminded of an old song written by the Gaithers years ago that goes: “I’m so glad I’m a part of the family of God.” Besides my earthly family, I also am part of God’s eternal family
