Farewell after 140 years

As if that was not already an amazing gift to so many great causes, the church will continue to give in one more way even after its closing. Once the manse and church building are sold 50% of the assets from the sale will be gifted to Madison County Food Pantry, Southeast Missouri Domestic Violence Council and new worshiping communities.

"This church has been here for a long time and unfortunately no longer," Mier said. "Our congregation had dwindled down to probably only about ten or twelve, and I'm the youngest member. I'm 61, almost 62, and most of the members were 20 years my senior, so in their 80's and 90's."

Mier said, in the 1950s when the mines were going, the church had more than 100 members. He said when the economy changed and jobs moved, so did the children of the older members.

"Like my children were raised up in this church," Mier said. "I have a daughter in Denver and a son in Idaho. They moved someplace else where a job is."

Mier said the First Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown has been a cornerstone in his life.