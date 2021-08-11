Farm Bureau gears up for Missouri State Fair

Every year, I look forward all summer to the Missouri State Fair and memories to be made.

I was about five years old when I attended the fair for the first time with my grandparents – a memory I have never forgotten. I remember walking the rows of farm equipment and sitting between grandpa and grandma in the Coliseum watching livestock shows. For lunch, we enjoyed a picnic on a blanket under a tree near where we had parked. It was the best day.

For many us, everything about the fair brings back memories of fun times with family and friends. In 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, regular events were pared back and limited mainly to youth livestock competitions. Most traditional displays and competitions were postponed, as were the usual fair food vendors, the evening concerts and the carnival midway.

This year the fair promises to be bigger and better than ever. Sedalia is ready to welcome fairgoers back to celebrate agriculture, family fun and Missouri’s bicentennial. The official theme, “Our Missouri Celebration,” fits perfectly with what I’ve been hearing in rural Missouri. Everywhere I go, I talk to people who are excited to be at the fair and celebrate the best of everything from all across our state. The 2021 Missouri State Fair will open Aug. 12 and run through Aug. 22.