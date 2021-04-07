Farm Bureau helping protect livestock from predators

In recent years, black vultures have been extending their range into southern Missouri. A cousin of the more-common turkey vulture, these aggressive birds with a five-foot wingspan are now a common sight in our state. Until recently, the average farmer or rancher has had few options to deal with these pests. Thankfully, a new Missouri Farm Bureau program is providing relief.

Vultures are commonly thought of as solitary scavengers, feasting only on dead animals. The black vulture, however, has a different approach. A group, known as a “wake,” will often prey on young livestock like calves or lambs, targeting their soft tissues like eyes, noses and tongues. Once the birds attack, they will usually not stop until the animal is dead or so injured that it must be euthanized.

Historically, black vultures’ habitat has ranged from Uruguay to the southern United States. Although these birds are abundant and in zero danger of becoming endangered, their international movement qualifies them for protection under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. It is against federal law to kill a black vulture without a federally-issued permit.