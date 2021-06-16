Farm Bureau stands behind farmers, ranchers at southern border

In rural Missouri, we know what it’s like to feel forgotten. Coastal elites think of us as “flyover country” and have no idea what our lives are like or what we struggle with. When hard times come, the last thing you need is to feel like nobody’s listening and nobody cares.

One of my favorite things about Farm Bureau is how we treat each other like family. Like any family, we don’t always agree on everything, but we are there for each other in our times of need.

I was recently reminded of the strong Farm Bureau family connection when four of my counterparts in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, issued a plea for help. Their states form the entirety of our southern border with Mexico. Over the past few months, an unprecedented influx of migrants has illegally flooded over the border. Many have been detained in overcrowded facilities and have been exploited in unconscionable ways by human smugglers known as “Coyotes.”

However, there is another element of the story that has been largely ignored. Nearly all of the illegal crossings are happening in remote, rural parts of the border. This means farmers and ranchers have been bearing the brunt of the influx.