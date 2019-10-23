{{featured_button_text}}
University of Missouri Extension

As the year winds down, tax season starts up.

University of Missouri Extension is hosting Farmer Tax Workshops again this year. Nov. 7, there will be a tax workshop held in Farmington, from 6:15 – 8:30 PM. The workshop will be Zoom, with other sites across the state. Topics will include Qualified Conservation Contribution, 2018 Farm Bill, Depreciation, Form 4797, Discounted Sales & Leases, Allocation of Basis, Charitable Contributions and Missouri Department of Revenue updates/changes.

The Farmington Workshop will be at the Weber Road Facility, Room 102, Weber Road, Farmington. There is no cost to attend. To register contact the St. Francois County Extension Office at 573-756-4539. For questions or if you need special accommodations contact Rachel Hopkins at 573-438-2671 or hopkinsrm@umsystem.edu.

