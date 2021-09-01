Farmers, fair goers send clear message: Don't tax death

Between the corndogs and the carnival, the Missouri State Fair is always a whirlwind of seeing old friends and new, watching 4-H and FFA members show their prized livestock and taking in all of the best of Missouri agriculture. While you enjoyed the coldest milk on the fairgrounds (chocolate, if you’re like me), I hope you had a chance to visit the various displays in the Farm Bureau building, including a showcase of over 200 years of Missouri’s number one industry.

But beneath the celebrations of our agricultural traditions and history, Missouri farmers and ranchers are increasingly worried about their ability to plan for the future and keep their farms in the family. President Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders have proposed trillions of dollars in new federal spending and are looking to pay for it in part by raising taxes on farm families at the death of a loved one.

Through the years, Farm Bureau has worked tirelessly to eliminate the ludicrous federal estate tax. Short of that, Congress raised the exemption for the estate tax, indexed it for inflation, and maintained stepped up basis. These efforts have led to fewer heirs owing estate taxes to the federal government when inheriting a farm after a loved one passes away, but this could soon change.